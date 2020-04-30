The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is pushing back the opening date for its 134th season again because of the pandemic.

The Grand Hotel is slated to open for the summer on June 21, according to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau website. Opening originally was scheduled for May 1 before the virus spread.

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel is scheduled to open on June 21. (Photo: John L. Russell, John L. Russell)

Emails have been sent notifying patrons who had reservations before June 21, said Daniel Birch, a Grand Hotel reservation agent.

The Grand Hotel said it is employing extra safety measures because of the coronavirus, including training for employees and increased room cleanings. Cleaning staff will pay particular attention to high-touch areas such as door knobs and elevator buttons, and public spaces.

"The well-being of all of our staff, guests and the Mackinac Island community come first," the hotel said on its Facebook page. "Therefore, it is imperative we take the necessary precautions and prioritize the health and safety of everyone in our state and beyond."

The hotel previously had pushed back the opening for the season to May 22. Guests who had reservations between May 1 and May 22 receive full refunds, the hotel said.

