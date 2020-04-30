Lansing — The Michigan House approved a resolution Thursday that authorizes Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file a legal challenge against unilateral efforts Gov. Gretchen Whtimer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

House members adopted the resolution in a voice vote as a feud continues in Lansing over Whitmer's emergency powers. The vote also happened as dozens of protesters, some of them armed, gathered outside the House chamber.

The Senate has a similar resolution before it but hadn't voted as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The House resolution allows a legal action "challenging the authority and actions of the governor, and the executive branch generally, taken during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The House also voted 62-38 for a bill that would lessen the penalties for violating executive orders from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.

Another House-approved bill says despite the terminated state of emergency, some of the governor's orders can continue, not including her most recent stay-at-home order. The bills would require Whitmer's signature and she doesn't agree with Republicans' interpretation of her powers.

A state of emergency declaration previously approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature is set to expire Friday. But Whitmer and Republican lawmakers disagree over whether the governor needs an extension from the Legislature to continue to take emergency steps to stem the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Whitmer said Michigan remains in a state of emergency and she didn't have "any intention of rescinding that right now."

“The Republicans in the Legislature want to negotiate opening up sectors of our economy," Whitmer said. "They’re acting as though we are in the midst of a political problem. This is not a political problem that we have. This is a public health crisis. This is a global pandemic."

As of Wednesday, 3,670 people in Michigan had died from coronavirus.

Whitmer previously asked lawmakers to extend her emergency declaration by 28 days.

Without action, the declaration, which is different than specific orders like her stay-at-home order, would expire Friday. However, the impact of that expiration varies depending on whom is asked.

Republicans point to the 1976 Emergency Management Act, which gives the governor emergency powers but also requires the Legislature's approval after an emergency declaration has been in effect for 28 days.

Democrats point to a 1945 law that allows the governor to declare a state of emergency and have emergency powers but doesn't include the 28-day deadline. The 1945 law suggests a governor can declare when an emergency no longer exists.

The 1976 law does provide special legal protections for health care workers and first responders, which Whitmer has pointed to as a reason the Legislature should extend the state of emergency.

"The emergency powers that I have as governor do not depend on an extension from the Legislature," Whitmer said Monday. "But the protections for our health care workers do. ... It’s better for everyone if we work together to get this right."

Ruthanne Sudderth, spokeswoman for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said the group wants to see the legal protections continue.

"Health care workers are doing heroic work on the front lines and deserve as much support as possible right now. Letting these protections lapse will simply add to their mental stress," Sudderth said.

It wasn't immediately clear which executive orders the House would allow under its new bill. However, the bill also sets safety guidelines for businesses to operate under through May 30.

"We need to take decisive action to fight the spread of the coronavirus, but this governor’s unchecked and undemocratic approach is the wrong way to do it," Chatfield said in a statement. "The current status quo relies on one-size-fits-all edicts that unfairly punish millions of people across the state without giving them any recourse or voice in the process. The people deserve a better solution, and we can provide it."

Many of the disagreements between GOP lawmakers and Whitmer have focused on how quickly to begin reopening sectors of Michigan's economy.

The governor has begun outlining her plans for reopening the state's economy in recent days, but Republicans want moves made more quickly.

On Tuesday, the Senate formally urged Whitmer to expand the number of people who can go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and allow elective procedures in hospitals.

