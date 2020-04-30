State officials reported 119 new coronavirus deaths Thursday, an increase of 16 from a day before as Michigan's toll climbed to 3,789 fatalities.

Michigan also reported 980 daily cases of COVID-19, down slightly from 1,137 the day before.

There are now 41,379 total confirmed cases in the state, up from 40,399, state statistics show.

The death total continued to climb in Michigan even as the daily case load decreased. Michigan has the third most deaths behind New York and New Jersey based on data tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

There are more than 61,000 people who have died in the United States of the novel coronavirus.

The increase in Michigan COVID-19 deaths happened as more protesters descended on the state Capitol building in Lansing to push Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open up the state faster.

The governor said on Wednesday that the construction industry could resume work May 7.

