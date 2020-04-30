Lansing — Protesters were gathering outside the Michigan Capitol on Thursday morning, the second time in less than a month there's been a large demonstration against restrictions to combat COVID-19.

The Legislature was scheduled to be in session at 10 a.m. As of 9 a.m., there were more than 100 people on the Capitol lawn. And dozens of vehicles were beginning to block off a street south of the building.

"Just being here makes a real difference," said Keith Mieczkowski, 42, of Grand Rapids, who carried an American flag and a sign that read, "Free MI."

Protesters gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to demonstrate against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

On April 15,thousands of people participated in another protest called "Operation Gridlock" outside the Capitol. In that event, vehicles blocked off roadways surrounding the Capitol.

On Thursday, there were fewer people participating at the start, but more people had left their vehicles and were gathered in a crowd outside the Capitol.

Health experts recommend that people not gather in large crowds in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a disease that's been linked to 3,670 deaths in Michigan.

Some protesters were wearing masks on Thursday morning. But many of them weren't.

Dennis Sigler, 66, of Mason was wearing a mask. But he said he was doing so out of respect for others and not because he was worried about getting the virus.

Protesters gather at the American Patriot Rally on Capitol Lawn, at the State Capital in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020.

"I love freedom," Sigler said. "In America, we should be free. Don't let them try to protect us from ourselves."

Many protesters say they are frustrated by orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that have forced residents to stay inside their homes and have shuttered businesses to prevent the spread of the virus.

After the April 15 protest, Whitmer said she respected protesters' right to free speech but questioned those who mingled outside their cars and ignored social distancing requirements.

"We know that this demonstration is going to come at a cost to people's health," she said at the time.

Protesters are seen arriving at the American Patriot Rally on Capitol Lawn, at the State Capital in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Also, Thursday, boththe Michigan House and Senate are scheduled to be in session to continue considering whether to extend an emergency declaration requested by Whitmer.

