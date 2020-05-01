Hundreds protest Gov. Whitmer and her policies at the Michigan Capitol
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Protesters cheer as they watch the proceedings on a monitor outside the House of Representatives inside the Capitol in Lansing, The Michigan House approved a resolution that authorizes Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file a legal challenge against unilateral efforts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Protesters cheer as they watch the proceedings on a monitor outside the House of Representatives inside the Capitol in Lansing, The Michigan House approved a resolution that authorizes Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file a legal challenge against unilateral efforts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State Police, in medical masks, on the sides of the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.
Michigan State Police, in medical masks, on the sides of the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lee Miller with son Christian Miller, 5, walk the sidewalk around the Michigan Capitol during the &quot;American Patriot Rally.&quot;
Lee Miller with son Christian Miller, 5, walk the sidewalk around the Michigan Capitol during the "American Patriot Rally." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters on the steps of the Michigan Capitol during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,: in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Protesters on the steps of the Michigan Capitol during the "American Patriot Rally,: in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Masked protesters during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot;&nbsp; in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Masked protesters during the "American Patriot Rally,"  in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin Hamilton and Chad Goetz listen to speakers during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Calvin Hamilton and Chad Goetz listen to speakers during the "American Patriot Rally," to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters wait in line to go into the Michigan Capitol after a rally on the front stemps and lawn in Lansing.&nbsp;
Protesters wait in line to go into the Michigan Capitol after a rally on the front stemps and lawn in Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester makes his way around the front of the Capitol with a huge &quot;Trump for President&quot; sign during the &quot;American Patroit Rally,&quot; in Lansing.
A protester makes his way around the front of the Capitol with a huge "Trump for President" sign during the "American Patroit Rally," in Lansing. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters wait in line to go into the Capitol after the &quot;American Patriot Rally&quot; in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Protesters wait in line to go into the Capitol after the "American Patriot Rally" in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A masked protester during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest of Gov, Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
A masked protester during the "American Patriot Rally," in protest of Gov, Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters make their way down the steps of the Michigan Capitol after the &quot;American Patriot Rally&quot; in Lansing on April 30, 2020.&nbsp;
Protesters make their way down the steps of the Michigan Capitol after the "American Patriot Rally" in Lansing on April 30, 2020.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "give a little" and "put out the fire" after hundreds of protesters rallied at Michigan's Capitol against restrictions to combat COVID-19 a day earlier.

    "The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump posted. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

    The Thursday protest drew an estimated 800 to 1,000 people to Lansing. Some of them entered the Capitol building and demanded to be allowed into the House chamber as lawmakers met. The event drew national attention.

    In an apparent response to Trump, Whitmer tweeted footage of Michelle Obama, saying, "Our motto is: When they go low we go high."

    Many of the protesters called on officials to lift restrictions, like Whitmer's stay-at-home order, which they see as an infringement on their constitutional rights. Some of the protesters openly carried firearms, which have long been allowed inside the Capitol.

    Supporters of the COVID-19 restrictions believe they're important to prevent a second wave of the virus from hitting the state.

    The protest came as lawmakers were considering whether to extend Whitmer's state of emergency declaration by 28 days. It was set to expire Friday. The GOP-controlled Legislature ultimately decided not to extend it and adopted resolutions to allow a lawsuit against the governor.

    Whitmer, a Democrat,doesn't believe lawmakers can halt the state of emergency here. She issued orders extending the state of emergency through May 28 Thursday night.

    "We remain in a state of emergency. That is a fact," Whitmer said during a Thursday night virtual town hall. "For anyone to declare mission accomplished means they're turning a blind eye to the fact that over 600 people have died in the last 72 hours."

    Trump, a Republican, and Whitmer, a Democrat who's being touted as a potential running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, have clashed in recent weeks over the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The virus has been linked to 3,789 deaths in Michigan.

    cmauger@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/01/after-protests-trump-tweets-whitmer-should-give-little/3063523001/