Lansing — Michigan Chief Supreme Court Justice Bridget M. McCormack urged citizens to turn on their porch lights at 9 p.m. Friday and reflect on COVID-19 victims and those battling the virus on the frontline.

Tonight's "Light Up For LIfe" effort is designed to honor those who have lost the battle against the virus, others in isolation and those on the frontline every day, McCormack said.

“Rarely in our lives does one event affect everything in our lives – every family, every workplace and every institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all to do our part to help our neighbors, to be responsible in our actions, and to do everything in our power to get our communities back on track to normal," said McCormack in a news release.

“We recognize and honor those who have fought COVID-19 but did not succeed, leaving families and loved ones to grieve. We share the worry and fears of those in isolation, still fighting this virus and hope for their recovery and return to a full life. And we thank those on the frontline – nurses, doctors, truck drivers, store clerks, law enforcement officers, and many more – all who help us stay safe in our homes."

