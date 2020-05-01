Michigan's death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 3,866 on Friday after the state added 77 deaths to its count — the lowest daily tally since Sunday.

The state also confirmed 977 new cases of the illness COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total cases to 42,356, according to state data.

The new case figure was the lowest daily increase in Michigan since Monday and three fewer than the new cases reported Thursday, when the state reached 41,379 cases and 3,789 deaths.

Michigan continues to seventh in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases and third for deaths behind New York and New Jersey, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Buy Photo Vehicles check in at the CVS drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing site at 16301 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Overall, Michigan has been seeing fewer hospitalizations and fewer patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cited the leveling off in new cases when she last week allowed some previously restricted activities to resume in the state, such as golf and motorized boating.

But she extended late Thursday her order closing places of public accommodation such as gyms, theaters, bars and casinos through May 28 to help stem the spread of COVID-19, though the GOP-led Legislature disputes the validity of her extension.

The action also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders, though Whitmer has said construction may resume May 7.

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a Thursday statement.

Her extended order followed a Thursday protest in Lansing that drew an estimated 800 to 1,000 people to the Capitol, where some entered the statehouse building and demanded to be allowed into the House chamber as lawmakers met.

They called on elected officials to lift restrictions such as Whitmer's stay-home order, which they see as an infringement on their constitutional rights. Some of the protesters openly carried firearms.

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Whitmer should "give a little" and "put out the fire."

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump wrote. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

Detroit reached a grim milestone this week, surpassing 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 1,045 fatalities and nearly 9,200 cases as of Friday, according to city data.

The Metro Detroit counties of Oakland, Macomb and Wayne, including Detroit, have accounted for about 72% of Michigan's cases and 82% of the deaths.

This week marked the first time since the state began breaking down cases by county that the Metro Detroit region did not account for a majority of new cases, as other regions of the state see their COVID caseloads grow.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/01/michigan-deaths-near-3900-known-cases-top-42-k/3066769001/