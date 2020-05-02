Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 on Saturday extending existing safety measures to protect residents and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies through May 30.

Under the order, grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours dedicated shopping time for vulnerable patrons, including seniors, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions.

All employees must be screened prior to starting work and anyone entering or working in the facilities must have a mask.

Food-sellers must provide access to handwashing facilities, take breaks to wash hands and disinfect hands between customers to prevent cross-contamination.

Self-serve food stations and free samples are prohibited.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and all that sell food available for takeout are given extended temporary relief from licensing requirements.

Michigan's death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 4,020 on Saturday after the state added 154 deaths to its count.

The state also confirmed 851 new cases of the illness COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total cases to 43,207, according to state data.

