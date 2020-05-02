Michigan's death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 4,020 on Saturday after the state added 154 deaths to its count.

The state recorded 77 deaths Friday, exactly half of Saturday's toll.

The state also confirmed 851 new cases of the illness COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total cases to 43,207, according to state data. The number of cases fell by 126 compared to Friday.

Overall, Michigan has been seeing fewer hospitalizations and fewer patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19, but West Michigan is seeing an uptick in virus infection and ICU patients, officials said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 on Saturday extending existing safety measures to protect residents and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies through May 30.

Under the order, pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and all that sell food available for takeout are extended temporary relief from licensing requirements. Anyone entering or working in the facilities must have a mask.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours each dedicated shopping time for vulnerable patrons, including seniors, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions.

Kent County, home to Grand Rapids, saw a 48% rise in COVID cases over last week, while Muskegon County had a 41% increase and Ottawa County 23%, according to data provided Friday

Detroit surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 1,085 fatalities and nearly 9,200 cases on Saturday. The city reported just nine new deaths Friday and six new deaths Saturday — the smallest number the city has seen since the outbreak began.

"The actual number of deaths attributed to yesterday is six. While that number may change as we receive new information, it is the lowest since March 25th," said Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

Mayor Mike Duggan said there are more than 800 empty hospital beds in the city, and that parks would reopen for the warm weekend, though families must continue to practice social distancing.

Michigan continues to rank seventh in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases and third for deaths behind New York and New Jersey, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump wrote. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

