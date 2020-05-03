The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan increased by 29 Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started.

The daily number of state deaths doubled from 77 on Friday to 154 on Saturday. However, the state's coronavirus website says some of the deaths may have occurred before the day they were reported.

Confirmed cases in Michigan rose by 547, bringing the total to 43,754. Sunday's rise in confirmed cases was also lower than Saturday's daily count of 851.

The state also reported 15,659 recoveries from the virus as of Friday.

The city of Detroit reported no new deaths Sunday, keeping the total at 1,085. The city's deaths increased by nine on Friday and six on Saturday, also some of the lowest increases. The city has 9,386 confirmed virus cases.

Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland Counties, as well as Detroit make up about 70% of the cases in Michigan and about 81% of the deaths in the state.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/03/michigan-covid-19-deaths-up-29-one-lowest-daily-counts/3074409001/