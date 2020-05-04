Beaumont Hospital in Wayne will reopen in phases beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday to serve COVID-19 and other patients.

The health system announced the hospital's reopening last week, but had not yet provided a date or time.

“We are thrilled to begin reopening the Wayne campus in phases as we carefully prepare for another potential COVID-19 surge," said Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont Health chief operating officer, in a press release Monday.

Beaumont Hospital-Wayne (Photo: Beaumont Health)

"We have always said that we remain committed to the Wayne community and we are eager to begin providing care at our campus again."

Prior to its temporary closure at the end of March to patients who had not contracted the virus, Beaumont Hospital Wayne on Annapolis Street was designated to serve only COVID-19 patients.

Services and staff will be brought back in two phases.

The first phase includes the opening of the Emergency Center; obstetrical services; observation/inpatient medical surgical beds; and support services such as pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental services.

Some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services will be offered in compliance with executive orders, including the infusion center.

The second phase involves adding more inpatient and critical care.

In mid-April, Beaumont announced the hospital was "temporarily paused" and not seeing patients. Some staff were redeployed to other sites while others were temporarily laid off.

Later, Wayne County officials said they were investigating whether Beaumont Health had properly stored the bodies of those who died of COVID-19 at the hospital. The health care system said it had the county's approval to house a temporary morgue on site.

Bill Nowling, spokesman for Wayne County, said the county has forwarded its findings to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

