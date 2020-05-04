Lansing — A "software issue" delayed Michigan's reporting of new COVID-19 cases and deaths Monday afternoon as officials voiced optimism about the state's fight against the virus.

The state's software system malfunctioned Sunday night and "stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories," according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new numbers for Monday will be reported Monday night, the department said. Usually, the numbers come at 3 p.m. each day.

Buy Photo A sign at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Lansing tells drivers to "proceed ahead." No testing appeared to be occurring at the site on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

"The malfunction has been resolved," the department said. "No information was lost and all of the messages were retained. However, processing the backlog of messages will take a significant amount of time."

As of Sunday, Michigan had 43,754 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,049 deaths linked to it. On Sunday, the state reported 547 new cases and 29 new deaths, which were among the lowest daily totals in recent weeks.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state's fight with COVID-19 isn't over.

"If we open up too fast, we’ll have to go through this pain all over again," the governor said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said she was pleased Monday with the state's progress. The numbers of cases, deaths, hospital capacity and testing “are absolutely moving in the right direction," Khaldun said.

"This is not a reason to become complacent," she added.

Southeast Michigan saw its largest surge about a month ago, she added. But West Michigan case increases are still happening, she said.

Michigan ranked seventh nationally Monday afternoon for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Michigan was behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania. But Michigan ranked third overall for number of deaths tied to the virus.

As of Friday, 15,659 people in the state have recovered from the disease, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number represents people who were still alive 30 days out from their onset of illness.

