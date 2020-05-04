Flint — Police are hunting for two men who allegedly killed a dollar store security guard because they felt he "disrespected" female relatives by insisting one of them wear a mask in the store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday he charged Ramonyea Bishop, 23, Larry Teague, 44, and Sharmel Teague, 45, with first-degree murder in connection with Friday's fatal shooting of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar store at 877 E. Fifth Ave. in Flint.

Calvin Munerlyn, homicide victim (Photo: Family friend Bryant Nolden)

Bishop and Larry Teague remain at large, Leyton said at a press conference in the Genesee County court building. Sharmel Teague is in custody and awaiting arraignment, although no date has been set.

According to Leyton, the violence sparked when Munerlyn told Sharmel Teague's daughter to put on a mask in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shelter-in-place order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Maalik Mitchell, center left, sheds tears as he says goodbye to his father, Calvin Munerlyn, during a vigil Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Flint, Mich. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor's executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," Leyton said.

The incident started at 2:14 p.m. Friday, when Sharmel Teague and her unnamed daughter, who is in her 20s, entered the store, the prosecutor said.

"Sharmel Teague and Munerlyn ... got into a verbal altercation after Munerlyn told Teague's daughter that she needed to wear a face mask while inside the store," Leyton said.

"Teague's daughter left the store, but Teague began yelling at Munerlyn, who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her," the prosecutor said.

Buy Photo Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announces charges on Monday, May, 4, 2020 against three suspects in the murder of Calvin James Munerlyn, a security guard, at a Family Dollar north of downtown Flint on May 1, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

"There is surveillance video that confirms the altercation," Leyton said.

The video shows Sharmel Teague leave the store in a red GMC Envoy, and return about 20 minutes later with two men, Larry Teague — her husband — and Bishop, her son.

"Witnesses on the scene said they saw two black males enter the store wearing dark clothing," Leyton said. "One of them started yelling at Mr. Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife. The other black male walks up and shoots Mr. Munerlyn ... witnesses identified Bishop as the shooter."

Ramonyea Travon Bishop (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

When police arrived, they found Munerlyn lying in the store, bleeding from a gunshot wound in the head. Munerlyn, a married father of six who also had three stepchildren, was taken to the Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he was pronounced dead.

Bryant Nolden, a Genesee County commissioner and director of Bertson Field House, a Flint gymnasium, said he was longtime friends with Munerlyn, whom he described as a "gentleman."

"This really broke my heart," Nolden said. "He would come in three or four times a week and he'd train anyone who wanted to be trained for free. We have a senior dance, and he'd come and dance with the seniors.

"I hope (the suspects) are brought to justice, because this was extremely senseless and totally uncalled for," he said. "He didn't bother a soul. All he wanted was to take care of his family.

"This is a loss for the community, and for me as an individual," Nolden said.

Larry Edward Teague (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

Whitmer's extended stay-home order went into effect April 27, allowing businesses to refuse service to customers who don't wear face masks. No criminal penalties are attached to the order, but state officials strongly encourage customers to wear them.

Michigan reported 43,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday and 4,049 deaths. In Genesee County, there are 1,634 cases and 196 deaths.

A GoFundMe page was created in the slain security guard's honor. As of Monday afternoon, more than $25,000 was raised.

