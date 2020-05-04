Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is creating a COVID-19 Office of Accountability within the state budget office to monitor spending related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The creation of the office comes as Michigan uses funds from the treasury, federal government and philanthropy to address the pandemic. The oversight mechanism will include regular reports to the governor and state budget director on spending.

"Michiganders have the right to expect that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources, especially in a time of crisis. I will continue to work around the clock to ensure these resources are spent wisely, in compliance with the law, and in a transparent and accountable manner.”

Whitmer is expected to join Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 3 p.m. to update the state on Michigan's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer and Khaldun will be joined by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson ahead of Tuesday's local elections in 34 counties across Michigan.

The address comes as the state's apparent plateau in coronavirus cases and deaths has prompted pushes for loosened restrictions on resident movement and activities.

On Sunday, Michigan reported 29 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,049. The state's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 547 Sunday for a total of 43,754.

The state also reported 15,659 recoveries from the virus as of Friday. Recovery numbers include COVID-19 positive individuals who are still living 30 days after developing their first symptoms.

GOP legislative leaders have clashed with Whitmer in recent weeks over the continuation of her emergency powers without assurances of gradual changes to the governor's stringent stay home order.

Amid a heated protest Thursday, the GOP-led Legislature approved resolutions allowing Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to file lawsuits challenging Whitmer's emergency powers.

