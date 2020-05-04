Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed the Republican-controlled Legislature's plan for more aggressively reopening the state's economy on Monday, something she previously vowed to do.

The Legislature passed the bill on Thursday, when GOP lawmakers declined to extend the governor's state of emergency declaration and adopted resolutions allowing leaders to file lawsuits challenging her authority.

Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, the bill's sponsor, called the veto "extremely disappointing."

Buy Photo Protestors wait in line to go into the Capitol after a rally on the front steps and lawn in Lansing. "American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Coronavirus polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"This measure would have put several COVID-19 executive orders into law and extended others to better fight the virus and deal with its impacts while simultaneously restoring constitutional governance to Michigan," Barrett said in a statement.

The vetoed bill would have allowed many of Whitmer's emergency executive orders to continue without the emergency declaration in place. But it didn't include the stay-at-home order, which has shuttered many businesses and generally required people to stay inside their residences.

Instead, the bill would have set safety guidelines for businesses and places of "public accommodation" to follow through May 30. The guidelines included promoting remote work and adopting policies to prevent workers from entering a building if they display respiratory symptoms.

Whitmer and her supporters don't believe she needs the Legislature's approval to keep an emergency declaration in place and continue issuing executive orders to combat COVID-19. She's extended the state of emergency here through May 28.

The stay-at-home order is in effect through May 15, according to her administration.

On Thursday night, Whitmer's office said she would veto the Legisalture's bill, which she has criticized for not being properly drafted.

"Moreover, the governor will not sign any bills that constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from this deadly virus in a timely manner," her office said Thursday.

The Senate passed the bill in a party-line vote 22-16. The House voted voted 59-41 in favor of the bill with Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, joining Republicans in support.

