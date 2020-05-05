Lansing — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan increased by 44 Tuesday for a new total of 4,179.

The state also reported 447 new confirmed cases of the virus, pushing the case total to 44,397, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday's numbers came after a "software issue" forced the state to release figures that weren't comprehensive on Monday. Also, Tuesday's new deaths included eight fatalities from a review of past death certificates, according to the department.

State officials have continued to voice optimism in recent days about the curve of cases here flattening. The number of reported hospitalized COVID-19 inpatients has dropped in Michigan, according to official data, and the number of new cases reported each week has decreased.

A sign points to a COVID-19 testing site at a Sparrow Health System facility in Lansing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Last week, the state reported 64,351 tests happening here with 6,887 positive results, which is 10.7% of the total tests. The previous week, from April 19 through April 25, there were fewer tests, 46,014, and more positive results, 7,149, or 15% of the total tests.

Continuing to increase testing capacity will provide a better handle on where COVID-19 is most present in Michigan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Tuesday during a teleconference with the Detroit Regional Chamber.

"We don’t yet have capacity to be able to confidently answer that question," Gilchrist said. "Without that, we don’t want to irresponsibly put people at risk. That’s what we’re thinking about that."

Earlier Tuesday, the drug company Pfizer announced plans to perform initial manufacturing of a clinical trial COVID-19 vaccine in Kalamazoo.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the announcement "great news" and was asked about it Tuesday morning during an appearance on NBC's "The Third Hour of Today."

"We take this very seriously," Whitmer said of COVID-19. "We do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's not gone. We've seen a plateau. But it's still here. And that's why we've still got to be vigilant."

As of Friday, 15,659 people in Michigan have recovered from the disease, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number represents people who were still alive 30 days after their onset of illness.

Michigan ranked seventh nationally Tuesday afternoon for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Michigan was behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania. But Michigan ranked third overall for number of deaths tied to the virus.

