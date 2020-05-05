Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Tuesday the governor's two executive orders in response to COVID-19 remain enforceable by law enforcement.

Nessel, a Democrat, issued a letter of guidance to law enforcement on Tuesday, saying the two orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and places of public accommodation order — are valid under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act and that local law enforcement agencies should continue their enforcement efforts.

Nessel said the GOP-run Michigan Legislature’s failure to pass an extension last week of the state of emergency and disaster declared by Whitmer, a Democrat, caused "confusion and frustration" among law enforcement officials throughout the state.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (Photo: Detroit News file)

Nessel said many law enforcement officials — along with members of the public — contacted her department asking whether the governor orders were still enforceable.

The most effective means to contain an infectious pandemic is to keep people away from each other, she said.

"The Governor has done just that by placing restrictions on certain activities to limit social interactions," Nessel said in a statement. "The absence of these restrictions would open gateways for the virus to reach every family and social network in every part of the State.”

The governor's stay-at-home orders generally require people to remain inside their residences unless they leave for outdoor activity or essential reasons, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Bob Stevenson, executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, said he sent Nessel's statement to his 385 members on Tuesday, which should eliminate past confusion.

"Since last Friday, it was up in the air and a lot of police departments were doing enforcement but it was totally unclear what authority that had and what they could do," he said.

"The AG order says it is legal and valid and police have the authority to enforce it," Steveson said.

"With that opinion, now police departments can enforce emergency orders with some degree of certainty," he said. "Police have the opinion of the AG and they aren't on an island trying to figure this out."

If police continue to have questions in gray areas, Stevenson said his members are consulting with county prosecutors.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, filed a lawsuit contending that Whitmer's emergency moves to combat COVID-19 violate his constitutional rights and the separation of powers in government.

U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, are pictured. (Photo: Official photos)

Mitchell, acting in his capacity as an individual, filed the suit in U.S. District Court's Western District.

Whitmer and supporters of the COVID-19 restrictions argue that the measures are needed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients. However, the number of new cases being reported statewide has begun to decline in recent weeks.

Tiffany Brown, Whitmer's spokeswoman, declined Monday to comment on pending litigation. Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, labeled Mitchell's lawsuit a "political stunt" in a statement.

