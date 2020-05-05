The two men accused in the fatal Friday shooting of a Flint dollar store security guard remain at large Tuesday.

Officials said they had no updates on the search for Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and Larry Teague, 44.

However, a third suspect in the shooting, Sharmel Teague, 45, was arraigned Tuesday in 67th District Court on a charge of first-degree murder and felony firearm, court officials said. If convicted, she faces life in prison for the murder charge.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

A judge ordered her held in the Genesee County Jail without bond. He also appointed her an attorney and scheduled her next court appearance for next week Thursday.

On Monday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he charged Bishop, Larry Teague and his wife, Sharmel Teague, in connection with the shooting.

Bishop is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Larry Edward Teague (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

Larry Teague is charged with the same crimes as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Teague pleaded guilty to drug possession in 1998, according to court records.

Police and prosecutors said the shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar store at 877 E. Fifth Ave., sparked by an argument between a security guard and a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.

They said Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old security guard at the store, denied Sharmel Teague's daughter entry and later denied Teague service.

Buy Photo Sharmel Lasse Teague (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

During a Monday news conference in Flint, Leyton said the woman's daughter left the store, but Teague began yelling at Munerlyn. He told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her.

About 20 minutes after that, Sharmel Teague's husband, Larry Teague, and her son, Bishop, came to the store. Leyton said witnesses told investigators Teague yelled at Munerlyn, claiming he was disrepectful to his wife, and Bishop walked up to the security guard and shot him in the head.

Police were called and they found Munerlyn, a married father of nine, lying in the store. Medics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Family Dollar spokesman said the company was cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate the incident.

"We are aware of the tragic incident occurring at our Flint, Michigan store last Friday afternoon," the statement said. "As always, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our associates and customers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not commenting further at this time."

