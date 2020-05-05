Michigan Medicine will lay off or furlough 1,400 health care workers to cope with $230 million in lost revenue during the COVID-19 crisis, the University of Michigan health system said Tuesday.

The losses projected through the fiscal year that ends on June 30 are expected to continue into 2021, the health system said in a press release.

Michigan Medicine's announcement follows similar moves at Southfield-based Beaumont Health, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, Trinity Health and other Michigan health systems that have laid off or furloughed employees in recent weeks to stay afloat amid revenue losses caused by the state-required suspension of elective surgeries and other money-making services during the pandemic.

Dr. Marschall Runge is the University of Michigan Medical School dean and chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine. (Photo: University of Michigan)

The staff cuts are part of an economic recovery plan at Michigan Medicine that includes a freeze on hiring that will leave 300 current vacancies unfilled, and pay reductions for health system leaders.

“While we are faced with continuing challenges as a result of this pandemic, we know that our collective effort will result in our successfully navigating this crisis and moving forward on a path of strength and sustainability,” said Dr. Marschall S. Runge, Michigan Medicine CEO and dean of the University of Michigan Medical School.

“Our economic recovery plan will help us continue to provide hope and healing to our patients and support our clinical, educational and research missions.”

Runge will reduce his compensation 20%, and he has asked executives directly reporting to him, department chairs and other leaders to voluntarily reduce their compensation 5% to 20%.

Other planned savings include the suspension of merit pay increases, an employer retirement match, tuition reimbursement, and reductions to supplies, consulting and discretionary expenses, the university said in a press release.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kbouffardDN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/05/university-michigan-health-system-lays-off-1400-health-care-workers/3084104001/