Up to $5,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the two men accused in the fatal Friday shooting of a Flint dollar store security guard, U.S. Marshals said.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and an additional $2,500 is being offered for Larry Teague, 44, officials said Wednesday.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

The two are accused in the slaying of Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old security guard at the store. Authorities said his murder allegedly stems from an argument sparked by Munerlyn telling a female customer she was required to wear a face mask in the store. The woman, Sharmel Teague, 45, allegedly contacted her husband and son, who then went to the store and murdered the security guard.

“This senseless act of violence, and the loss of human life over someone doing their job is despicable," Mark Jankowski, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement Wednesday. "The United States Marshals Service and the Michigan State Police will bring these two to justice and they will answer for their crimes.”

Larry Edward Teague (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bishop or Teague should call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at (866) 865-8477) or text a tip to https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

On Monday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he charged Bishop, Larry Teague and his wife in connection with the shooting.

Bishop is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Larry Teague is charged with the same crimes as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Sharmel Teague was arraigned Tuesday in 67th District Court on a charge of first-degree murder and felony firearm, court officials said. If convicted, she faces life in prison for the murder charge.

