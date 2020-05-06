The Consumers Energy Foundation is donating $1.8 million to nine organizations that are focused on helping small businesses in Michigan.

The foundation, the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, will donate grants to nine organizations that are focused on women and minority-owned businesses.

Consumers Energy logo (Photo: Consumers Energy)

Each group will receive $200,000 grants, which they will send directly to small businesses in their communities.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and have been significantly impacted during this unprecedented time," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation, in a news release. "Consumers Energy is committed to helping Michigan’s small business community succeed now, more than ever."

The nine organizations to receive the grants are:

The Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation’s Rapid Response Economic Relief Fund

Saginaw Future’s Small Business Fund

Venture North’s COVID Emergency Grant Fund

Battle Creek Unlimited’s COVID-19 Emergency Microgrant Fund

United Way of Greater Battle Creek & Kalamazoo Region’s Kalamazoo Small Business Microgrant Fund

Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Restart Flint & Genesee Fund

Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP)’s One & All Program

The Jackson Community Foundation’s Small Business Fund

Michigan Women Forward’s Resilience Microloan & Grant Fund Program

Consumers Energy has created a hotline at (800) 805-0490 and ConsumersEnergy.com/smallbusinessrelief website to help small-business owners during the pandemic.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/06/consumers-energy-foundation-donates-1-8-million-small-businesses/5179140002/