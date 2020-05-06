Lodi Township — Authorities are on the tracks of a motorist who drove through new concrete in Washtenaw County.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who drove a vehicle through the freshly-poured concrete on Wagner Road and Ann Arbor-Saline Road, about eight miles southwest of Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies said someone drove a vehicle through freshly-poured concrete on Wagner and Ann Arbor-Saline roads. (Photo: Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they believe the incident happened either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the tire impressions left in the concrete indicate they were from an all-terrain type of vehicle that appears to have been pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at (734) 994-2911.

