Deputies seek tips who drove on fresh Wagner, Ann Arbor-Saline road concrete
Lodi Township — Authorities are on the tracks of a motorist who drove through new concrete in Washtenaw County.
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who drove a vehicle through the freshly-poured concrete on Wagner Road and Ann Arbor-Saline Road, about eight miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Investigators said they believe the incident happened either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Officials said the tire impressions left in the concrete indicate they were from an all-terrain type of vehicle that appears to have been pulling a trailer.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at (734) 994-2911.
