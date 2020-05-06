Metro Detroit is expected to see record low temperatures and possible snow Friday and Saturday ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

The National Weather Service warned that Friday night lows could dip down into the 20s. Highs are only expected in the 40s.

The chance of rain and snow showers starts after 3 p.m. Friday and continues that night and into Saturday. Saturday's high temperature will reach 47, with a low of 35.

The coldest low temperature for Metro Detroit in May is 25, recorded in 1966.

The late-season Arctic air could damage some plants, which will need to be covered or brought inside to avoid the cold.

There's a chance of rain on Mother's Day on Sunday and Sunday night, with a high in the mid-50s. Average temperature for May 10 is 58. The record high was 90, set in 1936.

