Lansing — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan reached 4,250 Wednesday, but the number of new deaths was under 100 for the fourth straight day.

The state added 71 deaths and 657 cases in its daily report Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The overall number of confirmed cases here has now hit 45,054.

In the last seven days, Michigan has reported 580 new deaths, a 32% decrease from the 857 deaths reported the seven previous days.

The numbers Wednesday came six hours after the Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature announced a lawsuit in state court, challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers to combat COVID-19.

Buy Photo Medical tents are prepared for the first day of testing at the new regional Covid-19 testing facility at the old Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit on Friday, March 27, 2020 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The GOP lawmakers have argued for more urgent actions to reopen the state's economy. Many businesses have been shuttered here since Whitmer, a Democratic, issued her initial stay-at-home order on March 23.

The state's tracking of COVID-19 inpatient numbers points to a significant decrease in the last two weeks. As of Tuesday, the state's data showed 1,818 COVID-19 inpatients, a 45% decrease from the 3,305 tracked two weeks earlier.

Likewise, the state's disclosed lab testing numbers show lower positive rates in recent days.

The state is at a point where it can find the right balance between staying safe and beginning to lift restrictions on residents, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Healthcare, which has nine hospitals in Northern Michigan.

A gradual reopening of the economy is acceptable when the state sees positive test rates drop below 10% and sustained decreases in new cases over two week periods, she said.

"If that doesn’t happen, then we have to be patient and wait for that to happen," Nefcy said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan appeared on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Tuesday night and touted the city's success in expanding testing for the novel coronavirus.

Wayne County has been the county with the most COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

"Three weeks ago, we had about the highest death rate in the country," Duggan said during the appearance. "Now, it’s dropped 80% and half of our hospital beds are empty. People of this city have definitely committed in the social distancing."

As of Friday, 15,659 people in Michigan had recovered from the disease, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number, which is updated once a week, represents people who were still alive 30 days after their onset of illness.

Michigan ranked fourth nationally Wednesday afternoon for the number of COVID-19 deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. The state is behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

For confirmed cases, Michigan ranked seventh nationally.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/06/michigan-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-4200-but-new-deaths-lower-than-past-weeks/5177225002/