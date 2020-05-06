CLOSE Michigan State University is seeking emergency approval from federal regulators for a process to decontaminate protective health gear. The Detroit News

Michigan State University is seeking emergency approval from federal regulators for a process to decontaminate protective health gear during the coronavirus pandemic using a mist of hydrogen peroxide.

The “fogging” technology can be used not only to disinfect and render N95 masks, gowns, goggles, face shields and other gear reusable for health professionals, but may also be used to decontaminate the interior of an ambulance, classroom or other enclosed spaces.

"We're turning something that's typically not allowed to be reused into a reusable product," said Dr. F. Claire Hankenson, university veterinarian for MSU.

MSU is seeking emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a process to decontaminate protective health gear using a 'fogging' device that emits a hydrogen peroxide mist. From left, Mark Mauntel, facility manager for Campus Animal Resources, and Dr. F. Claire Hankenson, university veterinarian, set up equipment in a room repurposed for the project. (Photo: Courtesy of NBC's "Today")

"This is just as a stopgap measure, waiting for the supply chain to hopefully open up in the state of Michigan, but we might be using this long term, too. We don't know what things are going to look like when we all kind of ramp back up to normal operations."

The East Lansing-based university's Animal Care Program is devoting its facility to the effort — nine repurposed rooms that when running at full capacity with three robotic fogging machines could decontaminate about 6,700 items a day for Sparrow and Henry Ford health systems and other hospitals, she said.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr., an infectious disease doctor, asked Hankenson to head the project for the university.

“As demand continues to exceed supply for this essential protective equipment, MSU is working to develop solutions to help extend the life of these products typically used once,” Stanley said in a statement.

“That means thinking outside the box, looking at how our resources can be utilized in other ways and being creative to solve a problem."

MSU Extension has separately sought emergency Food and Drug Administration approval for a heating process to recycle N95 masks using a commercial-grade oven to kill off contaminants, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

Some Michigan hospitals have used vaporized hydrogen peroxide to clean personal protection equipment for reuse by their staff, but MSU says it’s the first public institution in the state to use the technology at this scale. It aims to be a regional center for the process.

Last week, staff with the Ohio-based Battelle Labs began accepting N95 masks for decontamination at the TCF Center in Detroit using a device that also employs concentrated vaporized hydrogen peroxide, officials said.

MSU said its decontamination system is based on research that Battelle Memorial Institute performed for the FDA in 2015 and using parameters that Battelle described in their emergency use application to FDA, which the agency approved.

“Creating new processes like this is part of our ongoing commitment to make sure our caregivers have the proper PPE and stay safe. It’s the least we can do for physicians, nurses and so many others on the front lines of this pandemic,” said James Dover, CEO and president of the Lansing-based Sparrow Health System.

The university has used vaporized hydrogen peroxide as a chemical disinfectant in spaces used for animals, so it had three HaloFogger devices available when asked about using the technology for human equipment, said Hankenson, who oversees welfare and regulatory guidance for animals used in MSU biomedical research and teaching.

Most folks will know hydrogen peroxide as a skin-cleaning agent for scraped knees and cuts, she said. But the hydrogen peroxide that MSU is using is emitted in droplet form (like a fog) by the HaloFogger robotic machine and then sits and "dwells" in the room for four hours, she said.

Michigan State University is decontaminating personal protective equipment for health workers with a process that uses a mist of vaporized hydrogen peroxide from a HaloFogger device. (Photo: Courtesy of NBC's "Today" show)

"You don't want to be in the room when it's happening because it's spraying hydrogen peroxide in a droplet form," Hankenson said.

"During that time, it's doing its process of disinfection, decontamination. It's been shown to kill bacteria and viruses and fungi and prions, and we have confidence that it will take care of an envelope virus, such as the coronavirus."

Typically, MSU would let the vaporized hydrogen peroxide dwell in a room for a couple hours, but they've doubled the time to "really disinfect all spaces," she said.

The hydrogen peroxide can disinfect things that are metallic, porous materials, leather, glass, microscopes, scientific equipment and laboratory areas, Hankenson said.

"It really does a good job. It's a dry fog, so it doesn't leave a residue. It doesn't get things wet either, so it's really safe for computers and things like that," she added.

MSU has also used the fogging technology to decontaminate a university vehicle used to transport someone with a suspected case of COVID-19, as well in enclosures such as animal trailers for disinfecting purposes.

Hankenson said the fog works its way into boxes and into cabinets and other corners of enclosed spaces.

"When you need to irrigate the space so that you pull any residual chemical out so no one actually inhales it because it wouldn't be very good for anyone to have exposure," she added. "Then people can be back in there, and it's very safe."

