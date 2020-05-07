Grand Blanc — The Kroger Co.'s healthcare arm and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have teamed up to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Grand Blanc area, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

Kroger Health is opening the testing site Thursday in the Grand Blanc High School parking lot, 12500 Holly Road. Testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the end of May, according to the release from Whitmer's office.

“Testing remains critical in our state and can save lives," the governor said in a statement. "We must keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to self-isolate.

"Moving forward, The State of Michigan will continue to work with health care partners, like Kroger Health, to provide affordable and quick testing to residents. And as always, I will continue to listen to the experts and follow the medical sciences as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

People who should get a test include individuals with mild symptoms, essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not and individuals from racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19 whether they have symptoms or not.

To determine eligibility for a test or to schedule one, log on to KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting. Results are expected back within 48 hours.

Kroger Health has more than 2,000 pharmacies, 220 clinics and 22,000 healthcare practitioners in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers.

