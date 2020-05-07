Lansing — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan increased by 93 Thursday for a new total of 4,343.

However, Thursday was the fifth straight day the state reported fewer than 100 new deaths and the eighth straight day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.

Michigan added 592 new confirmed cases to push the overall total to 45,646, according to the Department of Health and Human Services

Thursday's data came a day after the GOP leaders of the Michigan Legislature announced a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, challenging her executive powers to combat COVID-19 unilaterally.

The Republican lawmakers and Whitmer have disagreed over how quickly to reopen the state's economy, a question that's gained the spotlight as the number of new cases and deaths reported each day have trended downward in recent days compared to past weeks.

Michigan has expanded COVID-19 testing but the numbers of positive results has generally dropped, according to tracking by the Department of Health and Human Services.

In the seven-day period from April 28 through Monday, the state reported 62,454 total tests. Of those, 6,279 or 10% came back positive.

Two weeks earlier, in the seven-day period from April 14 through April 20, the state reported 32,653 total tests Of those, 7,085 or 22% came back positive.

But there are counties, including some in West Michigan, seeing faster rises in confirmed cases than others across the state.

Kent County, the state's fourth largest county, recently became one of the top 10 counties in the state for cases per capita.

But Dr. Adam London, the county's health department director, said in a Facebook video Wednesday that the county is "seeing a fairly consistent rate of increase day over day." That suggests "we're at the plateau of the curve under the current circumstances," he said.

As of Friday, 15,659 people in Michigan had recovered from the disease, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number, which is updated once a week, represents people who were still alive 30 days after their onset of illness.

Michigan, which once ranked third nationally COVID-19 cases and deaths, is now seventh for cases and fourth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

The state is behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts for the number of novel coronavirus deaths.

