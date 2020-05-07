Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing auto manufacturing companies to resume operations on Monday, one week ahead of General Motors Co.'s and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's planned May 18 restart.

“This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. When we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

The decision, announced Thursday, comes after a push by auto trade organizations to give auto suppliers the opportunity to re-open five days before automakers begin ramping up production. GM and FCA have said they intend to restart North American manufacturing on May 18 following almost eight weeks of downtime.

Whitmer said during a Thursday press conference that the Detroit Three have come to an agreement with the United Auto Workers to restart production May 18 at 25% capacity.

Under the order, manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. This includes daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering the facility and a temperature screening. Employers must create dedicated entry points at every facility, and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.

Manufacturing facilities have to train workers on how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

All businesses in the state must require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others, and should consider face shields for those who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers.

In response to the governor's Thursday order, John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said: “Governor Whitmer has brought together leaders in business and labor to ensure our workers can return to the job safely. The safety of our workers is our top priority and I am confident that Michigan manufacturers are prepared to deliver on the worker protections included in today's order."

Bill Long, CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers that represents suppliers through its Original Equipment Suppliers Association division, wrote in an April 30 letter to the governor: "Delays in re-opening facilities will pose increasing liquidity issues for suppliers and jeopardize longer-term capital investment and employment for Michigan as suppliers look to move products and employment to a location allowing them to support their global customer base."

MICHauto, the Detroit Regional Chamber's automotive association, followed up with a letter to Whitmer dated May 5 in support of the trade organization's request to allow suppliers at least a five-day advance restart of the automakers.

"Supplier firms must be up-and-running before OEMs come on-line," wrote Glenn Stevens, executive director of MICHauto. "Unlike their OEM counterparts, many firms that comprise the automotive supply chain lack the vast resources to make the necessary production, process, and policy changes required to adapt to the new environment in short order. These firms will need additional time to make their workplaces safe for employees and positioned to ship product allowing OEMs to restart."

It's no secret that the auto industry is a staple economic driver in the state of Michigan with the Detroit Three presence here and the presence of thousands of auto suppliers. The automotive industry contributes a total of $225 billion to the state’s economy, according to a 2019 Economic Contribution study by MICHauto. Of that $225 billion, 83% is directly attributed to automotive manufacturing.

FCA and GM announced on earnings calls this week they would begin to restart North American production in a cadenced approach the week of May 18. Ford Motor CO. has not specified a restart date, but in a May 1 live interview with the Washington Post CEO Jim Hackett said: "The Governor of Michigan extended our shelter in place until May 15th .... so if we could turn on May 18th, that would be the first time we'd be allowed to. We've asked for kind of an investment by the government to let us start to stage materials."

Whitmer's stay-at-home order during the coronvirus pandemic doesn't list auto manufacturing as considered "critical." Automakers and their suppliers say they are prepared to get protect their workers against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, when they come back to work."It’s a very complex supply chain and there has to be an incredible amount of synchronization that happens on multiple fronts for an industry like the auto industry to build vehicles in a normal setting, but in a situation like this, with these extraordinary circumstances, the synchronization issues are even greater," Stevens said. "We just wanted to reinforce what we know the governor already knows. We know the governor understands these issues."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Thursday, May 7. (Photo: MSP)

