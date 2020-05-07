The sister of one of the suspects wanted in last week's fatal shooting of a Flint dollar store security guard was charged Thursday with three felonies, authorities said.

Brya Shatonia Bishop, 24, has been charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony after the fact, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Brya Bishop (Photo: Genesse County Prosecutor's Office)

He said Bishop is in police custody and is awaiting arraignment on the charges. Tampering with evidence is a 10-year felony, lying to police is a 4-year felony and being an accessory after the fact is a 5-year felony.

Leyton said Bishop is accused of interfering with the police's ongoing efforts to arrest Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and Larry Teague, 44, the two men accused in the Friday slaying of the security guard. Brya and Ramonyea Bishop are siblings.

"Brya Bishops' attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law," Leyton said in a statement.

Both Ramonyea Bishop and Teague remain at large. The prosecutor said police continue to search for the two men.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals said they were offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the men.

More: More than $350,000 raised for Flint guard killed after mask confrontation

Police and prosecutors said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar store at 877 E. Fifth Ave., sparked by an argument between a security guard and a customer who was in the store but wasn't wearing a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19.

They said Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old security guard at the store, denied Sharmel Teague's daughter entry and later denied Teague service because the 20-something

Sharmel Teague, 45, then allegedly contacted her husband, Larry Teague, and son, Ramonyea Bishop, who then went to the store and killed the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn.

More: Police probe shooting of Flint security guard in confrontation over mask at Family Dollar

Ealier this week, officials said witnesses told investigators Larry Teague yelled at Munerlyn, claiming he was disrespectful to his wife, and Bishop walked up to the security guard and shot him in the head.

Police were called and they found Munerlyn, a married father of nine, lying in the store. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sharmel Teague was arraigned Tuesday in 67th District Court on a charge of first-degree murder and felony firearm, court officials said. If convicted, she faces life in prison for the murder charge.

A judge ordered her held in the Genesee County Jail without bond. He also appointed her an attorney and scheduled her next court appearance for May 14.

Bishop is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Larry Teague is charged with the same crimes as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bishop or Teague should call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at (866) 865-8477) or text a tip to www.usmarshals.gov/tips. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/07/sister-suspect-fatal-shooting-flint-dollar-store-guard-charged/3088189001/