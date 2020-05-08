Larry Edward Teague (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

Two men sought in the fatal shooting of a Flint dollar store security guard have been arrested, Genesee County authorities said Friday evening.

During a news conference, county Prosecutor David Leyton said Larry Teague, 44, was arrested Thursday near a motel in Houston, and Ramonyea Bishop, 23, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at an apartment in Bay City.

Both men, along with Sharmel Teague, Teague's wife and Bishop's mother, are charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the May 1 shooting of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at the Family Dollar store at 877 E. Fifth Ave.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor's Office)

Munerlyn was shot after he told the daughter of Sharmel Teague that she couldn't enter the store without a protective mask, as required by executive orders designed to combat the spread of COVID-19. Then he denied service to Teague, who was wearing a mask, when she allegedly began yelling at him.

Teague, 45, then contacted her husband and son, who went to the store and killed Munerlyn, prosecutors allege.

Bishop is scheduled for an initial court appearance May 14, while Teague is in the Harris County jail pending extradition, Leyton said.

Leyton said numerous law enforcement agencies helped catch the two men.

He praised Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service “for their dogged pursuit of these two very dangerous fugitives” and said the Flint and Houston police departments, the University of Michigan-Flint Public Safety Department and the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Department helped find and apprehend Teague in Houston.

“All played a critical role in the capture of these individuals,” he said.

Leyton said two other people were arrested in Houston and charged with helping Teague flee to Texas and elude police: Laura Ann Mitchell, 44, and Terrence Devon Findley, 43.

According to the prosecutor, Mitchell and Findley rented a car in Michigan, drove Teague to Texas, bought him clothing at a WalMart and rented him a motel room.

Leyton said he charged both with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony, plus a count of lying to a police officer against Mitchell.

The district attorney of Harris County, Texas, has charged both with hindering apprehension of a murder suspect, Leyton said.

In addition, Bishop’s sister Brya Shatonia Bishop, 24, has been charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony after the fact. Authorities allege she hampered police efforts to find her brother and Larry Teague.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/08/2-suspects-slaying-flint-dollar-store-security-guard-caught/3101531001/