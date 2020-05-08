A group of churches who filed suit Wednesday against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders plan to hold off on serving the complaint after the governor’s Thursday executive order exempted churches, synagogues, mosques and places of religious worship.

The language of the executive order satisfies the relief sought in the lawsuit, which was filed by three Michigan church leaders, including Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield’s dad, Stanley “Rusty” Chatfield.

If the Democratic governor and attorney general refrain from taking action against a church for having service, “then we will dismiss the case at a later date,” said David Kallman, a lawyer with Great Lakes Justice Center.

Kallman said the conservative law firm plans to continue to file amicus briefs in other lawsuits challenging the governor’s executive orders, which the group argues still contain constitutional and statutory violations.

“Churches are essential to the health and well-being of everyone,” Kallman said in a statement. “The governor now appears to recognize this fact and will not attempt to prohibit people of all religious faiths to meet and freely exercise their religious beliefs. Places of worship can operate responsibly and safely using CDC guidelines and protocols.”

The churches argued in their federal lawsuit that Whitmer’s stay-home order and ban on assemblies violated their First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and assembly. The lawsuit also argued the governor’s executive orders are unconstitutionally vague, lack due process and ignore the role of the Legislature.

Early in the emergency, Whitmer exempted churches from penalties related to bans on assemblies but that exemption doesn’t extend to individuals attending services, the lawsuit said.

The exemption “merely adorns the Constitution with a fig leaf and does not protect individuals or change the clear language of the order prohibiting any religious services,” the lawsuit said.

But Whitmer's extension of the stay-home order through May 28 included new language that appeared to ameliorate those concerns.

"Consistent with prior guidance, neither a place of religious worship nor its owner is subject to penalty under section 20 of this order for allowing religious worship at such place," the executive order said. "No individual is subject to penalty under section 20 of this order for engaging in or traveling to engage in religious worship at a place of religious worship, or for violating section 15(a) of this order."

