The celebration will go on, just in a different way.

While social distancing guidelines brought about by coronavirus prevented the University of Michigan Law School from holding a formal commencement for the Class of 2020, it still found a way to offer parting advice and encouragement.

University of Michigan Law School congratulates its class of 2020 (Photo: Michigan Law School via Twitter)

"I think the perserverence that you have demonstrated over the past several weeks will stand you in good stead for what I'm sure are going to be absolutely phenomenal careers," said Professor Robert Hirshon in a video of faculty and staff posted to Twitter.

The school put together a special web page of videos, social media posts and notes to commemorate and celebrate the accomplishments of students.

