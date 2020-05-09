CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (Photo: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Nearly 49% of those who contracted the coronavirus in Michigan are considered recovered as of Friday.

The state released its weekly recovery tally Saturday. In total, 22,686 individuals are now considered recovered because they are still alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

The state also announced 133 additional deaths due to the virus, 67 of which occurred days or weeks prior to Friday's daily tally and were added after a review of death certificates where COVID-19 was identified as a contributing factor.

The state also reported 430 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,526 and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 46,756.

The additional 66 deaths Friday mark the seventh day where the state had fewer than 100 deaths and the 430 new cases mark the 10th day in which the state had fewer than 1,000 cases

The state is currently in the third phase of the plan called "flattening," which bars public gatherings and allows only specified lower-risk businesses with strict workplace safety measures to reopen.

To get to the next phase of lifted restrictions called "improving," the state needs to see cases and deaths decline "more sharply," the percent of positive tests decrease, the health care system capacity strengthen and robust testing and containment protocols.

