Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has chosen new firms for the state's coronavirus contact tracing program nearly three weeks after canceling a controversial contract with a Democratic firm for the project.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that Rock Connections LLC and Deloitte would manage volunteers and data for the project, which involves tracing contacts a coronavirus-positive person might have had and contacting those individuals to ensure they take proper precautions because of their exposure.

“Our team has been working around the clock to stand up this new operation and look forward to significantly expanding the current contact tracing system in place," Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.

The state did not immediately make the contract with Rock Connections and Deloitte available. It's not clear when the contract was signed.

Rock Connections will manage at least 3,500 volunteers over the next six to 12 months as those volunteers check in daily on contacts an infected individual may have interacted with. Rock Connections will receive more than $1 million for its work.

"Rock Connections has experience in the COVID-19 response, including operating a call center with 40 full-time employees at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit," the department said in a statement Saturday.

Rock Connections is sister company of Quicken Loans, founded by Dan Gilbert.

Deloitte will manage technology integration, including automated text messages that contacts can opt into after an initial phone call with a volunteer. Their work will fall within a current technology contract with the state.

Whitmer canceled subcontracts with Democratic consultant Mike Kolehouse and data management firm EverAction VAN on April 21, a day after it was announced and after reporters began questioning Kolehouse's and EveryAction VAN's Democratic ties.

She said the contract was awarded through Department of Health and Human Services without final approval from the State Emergency Operations Center. It was canceled and will be awarded to a new firm.

Four days after the cancellation of the contract, DHHS Director Robert Gordon released the names of four staffers involved in the approval of the initial contract and expressed "complete confidence" in them.

"In retrospect, it would have been better to choose a different firm, but we have been working around the clock to save lives," Gordon said.

