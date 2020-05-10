Another cold front will move through southeast Michigan on Monday after a low on Saturday pushed temperatures into the record books.

Buy Photo Wearing a heavy scarf to ward off the chill and a face mask to keep the virus at bay, Samantha Simpson of Waterford Township walks in a light rain past tulips lining Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit on her way to pick up a Mother's Day cake from Plum Market. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

On Saturday, the region broke the record for the coldest temperature recorded for May 9 at 27 degrees. The previous record of 29 was set in 1983.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be about 49. Average temperature for May 11 is 58. Normal high for the month of May is 69.9, according to weather service records. Normal low is 49.4.

Meteorologist Kevin Kacan said a cold front caused by cold air masses that have been stuck over the northern Great Lakes will keep temperatures 15 to 20 degrees lower than average for this time of the year, he said.

"Normal temperatures would be highs in the upper 60's and lows in the 40's," said Kacan.

Temperatures Sunday reached 61 at 2:22 p.m.; a low of 41 was reached at 2:21 a.m. A record of 90 was reached in 1895; a record low for the day was 25 in 1966.

The rest of the week will bring scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Leading into the weekend could be more promising: temperatures Friday could reach near 74.

Minor flooding also is expected in counties close to lake shores in southeast Michigan.

A flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday in Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties. The weather service warns some low lying roads and properties along the shorelines could see rising water.

Allegan, Muskegon, Van Buren and Ottawa counties have a flood advisory until 5 a.m. Monday with minor beach erosion and flooding expected. Parking lots and roads in those areas will see slight flooding, and beaches and sand dunes will experience minor erosion, the weather service said.

Metro Detroit forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of near 49; low 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57; low around 34

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 60; low around 46; showers likely after 3 a.m. Thursday

Thursday: Showers, cloudy, with a high near 68; showers at night, low around 58

Friday: Showers likely before 9 a.m., cloudy with high near 74; chance of showers at night, with low around 54

Saturday: Chance of showers, with high near 72; chance of showers again at night, low around 56

Sunday: Chance of showers, with high near 74

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/10/cold-spring-beginning-tuesday/3105172001/