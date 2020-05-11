Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian Begole said his department will not enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic as an Owosso barber continues to cut hair.

The Monday announcement, posted to the department's Facebook page, comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to ask the Shiawassee County Circuit Court to order the closure of an Owosso barber shop operating in violation of Whitmer's stay-home order.

Sheriff deputies have the responsibility to uphold the state and federal constitutions, Begole said in the Monday letter.

"With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens," Begole said. "I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the (sic) Governor Whitmer's executive orders," he wrote.

Karl Manke of Owosso (Photo: Jake May, AP)

The eyes of the state and nation are on the community, the sheriff said, in an apparent reference to national media attention on 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke.

"I'm asking you to remain calm, peaceful and considerate of all people as we wait for the courts to rule," Begole said.

Separately, at least five other sheriffs departments have said they will not make a priority to enforce the executive orders. Those include the counties of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason and Livingston.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said he will not enforce the governor's order against a Genoa Township gym that reopened recently.

Nessel's office said it is aware of the gym's reopening and is "working with state and local partners to ensure compliance" with Whitmer's orders.

"We are reviewing potential enforcement action that could be imposed through various state and local agencies, and remind officials at all levels that a successful COVID-19 response requires we all do our part and work together toward the common goal of protecting human life," Nessel spokesman Ryan Jarvi said.

It's unclear whether the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is involved to any extent in enforcement of the executive orders against the Owosso barber. So far, Owosso city police and the Michigan State Police have interacted with Manke.

Owosso police last week cited Manke for a civil infraction and two misdemeanors. A court date is set for June 23 and he faces a more than $1,000 fine.

Separately, six Michigan State Police troopers on Friday issued an order to shut down on behalf of state Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon after he deemed the continued operation of Karl Manke's Barber & Beauty on Main Street.

Manke has a "constitutional right to earn a living," said David Kallman, Manke's lawyer.

The governor's executive orders and Gordon's order for closure "violate various constitutional and statutory requirements and protections," Kallman said. "Our client will fight this case to the Supreme Court if necessary, in order to vindicate his right to work and open his barber shop in a safe and responsible manner.”

Manke reopened May 4 and continued cutting hair through the weekend, but took Sunday off for Mother's Day.

Manke had attracted national media attention as well as lines of folks waiting to get a haircut. Customers from Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson and Saginaw have visited the location.

Manke said he reopened because he needed money and had yet to receive unemployment or federal stimulus payments. He said he worked thorughout the week while wearing a mask, washing his wands between cuts and using an ultraviolet sanitizer on his tools.

Owosso police wearing masks cited him Wednesday for a civil infraction and two misdemeanors, said Lt. Eric Cherry. A court date is set for June 23. He faces a $1,000 fine or more.

Nessel's office said Manke's actions were not "a display of harmless civil disobedience" and, instead, were "counterproductive" to the efforts of other businesses and communities. If he refused to close by Monday, Nessel said she would ask the county circuit court to order the business closed.

