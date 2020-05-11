Michigan will receive $42 million in coronavirus relief aid from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials said Monday.

The block grant funding, targeted at communities with high public health risks and unemployment, is part of $1 billion being distributed nationwide in a third wave of funding authorized by the CARES Act.

Buy Photo U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“Coronavirus has impacted our communities and populations in unprecedented ways, and while some begin to see a decline in reported cases, others continue to fight this invisible enemy aggressively,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding will afford states the ability to respond to the unique circumstances they are facing — from reducing risk of transmission to regaining the sound footing of their economy."

Funding can be used for a variety of public services, such as providing food and health care for low-income elderly people and children; small business assistance or emergency housing payments; or acquiring and rehabilitating structures for health facilities, food banks, or public improvements needed to support efforts to combat COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had 47,552 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,584 deaths linked to it.

