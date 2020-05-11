A total of 33 more people died in the past day due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,584 and continuing a recent trend of a declining death toll.

Another 414 confirmed COVID-19 cases were added, bringing the state tally to 47,552. The daily cases have declined 25% over the past seven days, which is an "encouraging" sign, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

The numbers mark a continued downward trend in cases and deaths in Michigan. Monday marked the ninth day when the state had fewer than 100 new deaths and the 12th day in which the state had fewer than 1,000 new cases.

In three of the past four days, the state has reported 50 or fewer deaths from the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, Michigan reported 133 deaths — 67 of them coming after a review of death certificates where COVID-19 was identified as a contributing factor, meaning the mortalities occurred days or weeks prior to the daily tally.

Michigan continues to rank fourth highest nationally for the number of COVID-19 deaths behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The university's site isn't able to compare Michigan's hospitalization numbers with those in other states.

For nine straight days, less than 10% of Michigan's #COVID19 tests coming back positive, according to the state's data.

As of Saturday, the most recent tally available, the state ran tested 12,657 in a day and 7% came back positive.

A month prior, on April 9, 4,122 people were tested and nearly 31% tested positive for the coronavirus. At that time, only those with more serious symptoms were being tested for the virus, perhaps contributing to the the disproportionately positive testing rate.

But Khaldun continued to warn that each new COVID-19 case had the potential to spread and infect more people.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/11/state-reports-over-30-new-covid-19-deaths-total-nearly-4600/3109080001/