Port Huron Township — St. Clair County sheriff's deputies are looking for two people, including an armed man, who robbed a gas station early Monday.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 3 a.m. at a Mobil gas station at Interstate 69 and 32nd Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, two people arrived at the gas station in a pickup truck. One of them entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, the man ran from the store and got back into the truck, which fled south on 32nd Street.

Police said the man who entered the store is described as white and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black bandanna over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes. He also had a tattoo on his right eyebrow, described as three stars in an arch.

Officials said the pickup truck is believed to be a green Chevrolet S-10. It has a black front driver’s side fender and no tailgate. There was an Arizona license plate in the rear window.

Anyone with information should call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (810) 985-8115.

