Former state Sen. Morris "Mo" Hood III of Detroit died Monday from coronavirus at the age of 54, said Bill Nowling, a spokesman for Wayne County.

Hood, a former member of both the Michigan House and Senate, had been suffering from COVID-19 and went back on a ventilator a few weeks ago, Nowling said Tuesday.

Sen. Morris W. Hood III (Photo: David Olds)

Hood, a Detroit Democrat and former Senate minority floor leader, served in the Michigan House from 2003 to 2008 and in the state Senate from 2011-18. More recently, he also had worked for Wayne County in state government relations.

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, and other former and current lawmakers expressed their support Tuesday for Hood's family in Facebook posts.

"To the family, I am so deeply sorry," Johnson wrote. "I kept calling Morris asking him to all me. Rest in peace. Rest in power. I love you."

Former Lt. Gov. John D. Cherry Jr. also remarked on Hood's passing in a Facebook post, noting "I and many others lost a good friend last night."

During an April 24 speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said Hood was in the hospital and had been on a ventilator for a week.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, who served in the Senate with Hood during Hood’s final term in the chamber, said he found out about his passing Tuesday morning. Hood served as floor leader under Ananich, and Ananich called him a “personal friend.”

“It hit me like a ton of bricks this morning,” Ananich said.

Ananich remembered Hood as someone who didn’t carry grudges. He recalled Hood often sharing calming words after heated fights in the Legislature.

“We would have a really drawn out fight,” Ananich said of the Legislature. “He’d get up and remind us, ‘This is work. This is not personal. Hug your loved ones.’

“It was always at the right time.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/12/former-detroit-lawmaker-morris-hood-iii-dies-54-after-virus-fight/3114469001/