After a nearly two-month absence due to the COVID-19 crisis, public Masses are slated to resume in the Archdiocese of Detroit as early as next week, officials announced Tuesday.

"In recent weeks, we have watched with relief as our State of Michigan gradually opened to select businesses and activities, with prudent precautions firmly in place to prevent a severe 'second wave' of the coronavirus pandemic," Archbishop Allen Vigneron, who leads the archdiocese and the region's Catholics, said in a letter to worshipers.

The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit will be among the Catholic churches reopening for public Masses this month.

"In keeping with this gradual reopening of our society, it is necessary that we make similar arrangements within our local Church to allow once again for the communal celebration of Holy Mass, which at its core is the most 'essential' activity known to our world."

According to newly-released liturgical directives posted on the AOD website, parishes are allowed to resume public Masses on May 19 under certain conditions. Those include having face-coverings/masks worn in and around the church; proper cleaning and sanitizing facilities before or after services; physical distancing; and not exceeding 25% of total capacity for the church.

"The most important category of individuals to participate at Mass at this time should be those preparing to enter the Catholic Church in the weeks ahead," Vigneron wrote in his letter.

"For the distribution of Holy Communion, new patterns of approaching the altar might need to be configured to better allow for proper distancing," the archdiocese directives state. "To the extent possible, those in line for Holy Communion should maintain a 6’ distance between each other and those in the pews."

All archdiocesan parishes are slated to resume public Mass by May 29 following guidelines, according to the directives.

Funerals, weddings and baptisms "no longer require individual permission and may resume along the same timeline and under the same conditions," the archdiocese said. "All non-liturgical gatherings should continue to be suspended. At the pastor’s discretion, exceptions may be made if attendees observe strict health and safety guidelines and the gathering does not exceed 10 persons at any one time."

Meanwhile, all faithful in the archdiocese are dispensed from their Sunday obligation to attend Mass through Sept. 6, according to the directives.

In his letter Tuesday, Vigneron said: "The Mass you may attend in the weeks ahead will look and feel quite different from the Mass you remember from two months ago. It will be imperative for all of us — pastors, parish staff, volunteers, and all the faithful — to work together during these times. The pandemic is not over and safety precautions must be followed in order to promote the continued health and safety of everyone in our community."

There are also updated liturgical guidelines assembled by a COVID-19 Liturgical Committee, Vigneron said.

"They are meant to assist pastors and the faithful in safely participating in Holy Mass while maintaining the sound health precautions counseled by health and government officials," he wrote. "Through it all, we must remember that this virus does not discriminate between gatherings; a group gathered for sacred worship is not immune by the merits of its gathering. It is only through our careful observance of these precautions that we make it possible to resume public Mass."

The moves come the week after a protest outside the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit called on officials to resume Masses.

The archdiocese suspended public Masses in mid-March as the first COVID-19 cases reached Michigan and regional religious officials rushed to protect their followers.

The loss of in-person worship affected plans for Easter and other observances.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, which aim to stop the virus's spread, include banning gatherings of more than 50 people, although she amended her original edict by excluding churches from being penalized for violations.

However, the revision does not indemnify individuals who attend church from being penalized, religious leaders argued in a lawsuit filed last week in federal court.

Whitmer has extended Michigan's stay-home order through May 28 while also lifting some restrictions in recent weeks and unveiling plans to gradually reopen areas as officials monitor COVID-19 trends.

The state reported 90 new deaths and 469 new cases Tuesday, the 13th straight day fewer than 1,000 new cases were tallied, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

