A group determined to overturn Michigan restrictions due to COVID-19 says it plans Thursday to hold another protest in Lansing.

In Facebook posts, Michigan United for Liberty describes the event as a three-in-one protest at Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office and the Capitol.

"We are here to give a voice to the voiceless," a post from the organization said Tuesday. "The media is here to run a smear campaign."

A counter protest is also planned for Thursday, according to a Facebook event page called "Stand Up to Rightwing Extremists and White Supremacy." The page says an organization will provide "armed security for our elected representatives" and "there is potential for armed conflict."

The protests come as lawmakers and the governor have denounced threats of violence over Whitmer's restrictions, and there has been a debate about whether to continue to allow guns in the Capitol after earlier protests.

The Michigan Capitol Commission has formed a special committee to study whether weapons should be banned.

Lawsuits have sought to curb Whitmer's emergency powers, and she has countered that legal action and moves by the Republican-led Legislature are a power grab.

