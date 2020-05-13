LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A group determined to overturn Michigan restrictions due to COVID-19 says it plans Thursday to hold another protest in Lansing.

In Facebook posts, Michigan United for Liberty describes the event as a three-in-one protest at Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office and the Capitol.

"We are here to give a voice to the voiceless," a post from the organization said Tuesday. "The media is here to run a smear campaign."

A counter protest is also planned for Thursday, according to a Facebook event page called "Stand Up to Rightwing Extremists and White Supremacy." The page says an organization will provide "armed security for our elected representatives" and "there is potential for armed conflict."

Hundreds protest Gov. Whitmer and her policies at the Michigan Capitol
Protesters cheer as they watch the proceedings on a monitor outside the House of Representatives inside the Capitol in Lansing, The Michigan House approved a resolution that authorizes Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file a legal challenge against unilateral efforts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Protesters cheer as they watch the proceedings on a monitor outside the House of Representatives inside the Capitol in Lansing, The Michigan House approved a resolution that authorizes Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file a legal challenge against unilateral efforts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State Police, in medical masks, on the sides of the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.
Michigan State Police, in medical masks, on the sides of the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lee Miller with son Christian Miller, 5, walk the sidewalk around the Michigan Capitol during the &quot;American Patriot Rally.&quot;
Lee Miller with son Christian Miller, 5, walk the sidewalk around the Michigan Capitol during the "American Patriot Rally." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters on the steps of the Michigan Capitol during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,: in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Protesters on the steps of the Michigan Capitol during the "American Patriot Rally,: in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
&quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
"American Patriot Rally," in protest to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic polices, on the Michigan Capitol steps and lawn in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Masked protesters during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot;&nbsp; in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Masked protesters during the "American Patriot Rally,"  in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Calvin Hamilton and Chad Goetz listen to speakers during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus policies, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Calvin Hamilton and Chad Goetz listen to speakers during the "American Patriot Rally," to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters wait in line to go into the Michigan Capitol after a rally on the front stemps and lawn in Lansing.&nbsp;
Protesters wait in line to go into the Michigan Capitol after a rally on the front stemps and lawn in Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A protester makes his way around the front of the Capitol with a huge &quot;Trump for President&quot; sign during the &quot;American Patroit Rally,&quot; in Lansing.
A protester makes his way around the front of the Capitol with a huge "Trump for President" sign during the "American Patroit Rally," in Lansing. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters wait in line to go into the Capitol after the &quot;American Patriot Rally&quot; in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
Protesters wait in line to go into the Capitol after the "American Patriot Rally" in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A masked protester during the &quot;American Patriot Rally,&quot; in protest of Gov, Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s coronavirus pandemic policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.
A masked protester during the "American Patriot Rally," in protest of Gov, Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus pandemic policies, near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters make their way down the steps of the Michigan Capitol after the &quot;American Patriot Rally&quot; in Lansing on April 30, 2020.&nbsp;
Protesters make their way down the steps of the Michigan Capitol after the "American Patriot Rally" in Lansing on April 30, 2020.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The protests come as lawmakers and the governor have denounced threats of violence over Whitmer's restrictions, and there has been a debate about whether to continue to allow guns in the Capitol after earlier protests.

    The Michigan Capitol Commission has formed a special committee to study whether weapons should be banned.

    Lawsuits have sought to curb Whitmer's emergency powers, and she has countered that legal action and moves by the Republican-led Legislature are a power grab.

