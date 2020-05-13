The state of Michigan has suspended the license of a 77-year-old Owosso barber operating in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Karl Manke's license and the license of his shop, Karl Manke Main St. Barber & Beauty Shop, has been "summarily suspended," said David Harns, communications director for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The documents confirming the suspension were sent to the barber and his attorney.

Harns said he was unable to provide further comment on the pending case.

Buy Photo Karl Manke, 77, waves to supporters outside of his barbershop on West Main Street in Owosso Monday. Manke opened his barbershop and has hired Kallman Legal Group as his legal counsel because he was charged with criminal misdemeanor violations for allegedly violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

A copy of the suspension obtained by The News alleges the situation at the Owosso barber required "emergency action" to protect "the public health, safety or welfare."

Separately, Manke faces "$1,000 and 1 year in jail per haircut," under a Department of Health and Human Services order, said Manke's lawyer David Kallman.

Whitmer warned Monday that businesses operating in violation of her order could face licensing sanctions, a threat Manke's lawyer called "vindictive."

Kallman said Monday that the Owosso barber would fight any sanctions to his license. On Wednesday, Kallman said he hadn't yet been hired to represent Manke on the licensing issue.

"If we are hired, we will definitely be having a discussion regarding all of Mr. Manke’s options," Kallman said.

A Shiawassee County circuit judge on Monday denied Nessel's request to issue a temporary restraining order that would close the shop while the state pursued its permanent closure under the public health code.

Both parties are likely to meet soon for a hearing in front of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart on the Department of Health and Human Services order requiring Manke to cease and desist operation.

Manke reopened May 4 and continued cutting hair through the weekend, but he took Sunday off for Mother's Day. His continued violation of the stay-home order attracted national media attention and lines of people from around the state.

He said he worked throughout the week while wearing a mask, washing his wands between cuts and using an ultraviolet sanitizer on his tools.

