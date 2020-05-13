Michigan Air National Guard pilots are preparing to fly over Metro Detroit Wednesday in another showcase of support for frontline workers battling COVID-19.

Jets from the Guard's 127th Wing will take off from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township at 2:55 p.m. The display comes a day after the Blue Angels buzzed through Metro Detroit with their own tribute.

From there, they will pass over Novi Hospital, Livonia-Mercy, Henry Ford Hospitals in Wyandotte and Detroit, the Detroit riverfront, Detroit Medical Center, DMC's Siani-Grace, Beaumont Royal Oak, Gleaners Food Bank, Troy Children's Hospital, Utica, McLaren's Macomb-Clinton Township, Ascension St. John, Beaumont Grosse Pointe, Harrison Township, New Baltimore and Chesterfield Township.

The flyover is expected to last 35 minutes, ending at 3:33 p.m. Crews ask spectators to refrain from traveling to see the flyover and to continue to practice social distancing.

The Air National Guard is hosting a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation for those working to keep other residents safe. The crew flew over Marquette and Houghton on Tuesday.

These flyovers are not about the aircraft, the military or the National Guard, the 127th Wing said on Facebook.

"These flights are about thanking and saluting frontline Michiganders. It's about the steadfast first responders in our communities, the healthcare professionals working ceaseless hours, the grocery store workers helping us keep food on the table, and all the other essential workers who are reporting to work every day despite the pandemic," the 127th Wing said.

"Thank you for keeping our children, our parents, and our grandparents healthy and safe!"

State data released Tuesday put the total of Michigan fatalities at 4,674, out of 48,021 confirmed cases.

The daily cases have declined 25% over the past week, which is an "encouraging" sign, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

The numbers mark a continued downward trend in cases and deaths in Michigan. Tuesday marked the 10th day when the state had fewer than 100 new deaths and the 13th day in which the state had fewer than 1,000 new cases.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/13/michigan-air-national-guard-salute-metro-detroit-frontline-workers-times-watch-covid-19/5182171002/