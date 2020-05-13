Clyde Township — A trio of men has been arrested in connection with a Monday gas station robbery in nearby Port Huron Township, officials said.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said the three were arrested at about 7 p.m. Tuesday after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 5500 block of Beard at Vincent Road in Clyde Township. An tip led deputies to the home.

Deputies arrested a Kimball Township man, a Port Huron man, both 20, and a 21-year-old Fort Gratiot man, he said. They seized a pickup truck and a weapon believed to have been used in the robbery as well as a stolen pickup truck and trailer.

On Monday, officials said they were looking for two people in a robbery that happened at about 3 a.m. at a Mobil gas station at Interstate 69 and 32nd Street in Port Huron Township, about eight miles southeast of where deputies arrested the three men.

According to a preliminary investigation, two people arrived at the gas station in a pickup. One entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, the man ran from the store and got back into the truck, which fled south on 32nd Street.

Officials said the pickup truck is believed to be a green Chevrolet S-10. It has a black front driver’s side fender and no tailgate. There was an Arizona license plate in the rear window.

