Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to address the state Wednesday on Michigan's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, a real estate agent and the owner of a Detroit retail shop.

Whitmer's address comes as Lansing braces for what's expected to be large protest and counter-protest Thursday at the state Capitol regarding her executive orders.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 4,674 COVID-19 related deaths had been reported to the state as well as 48,021 confirmed cases.

Public Information on May 14 Demonstrations The Michigan State Police is expecting demonstrators at the Capitol tomorrow, May 14. Lieutenants Oleksyk and Robinson are here today to provide public information about what you can expect from us and what we expect from anyone in attendance. Posted by Michigan State Police on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/13/whitmer-update-michigan-response-covid-19/5183185002/