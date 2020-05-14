Meijer is expanding its store hours starting Friday, including adding more time for dedicated shopping by senior citizens, front-line workers and those with chronic health conditions.

Senior citizens wait in line to enter a Meijer grocery store, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Troy. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Meijer stores will close at midnight local time starting Friday and open each day at 6 a.m.

Meijer Express convenience stores will close at 11 p.m. and open each day at

6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic

health conditions will be from 6-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

For essential service workers and Meijer employees, dedicated shopping will be offered from 6-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m., with pharmacies continuing to open at 7 a.m. on those days.

Essential service workers include medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered to be 60 and older.

Meijer had reduced its store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and offered one hour twice a week to dedicated shopping for seniors, essential workers, the chronically ill and company employees.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “As communities begin to reopen, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

