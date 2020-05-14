Lansing — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan jumped by 1,191 Thursday to 49,582 as the state reported "backlogged" lab results and increased testing at correctional facilities.

The 1,191 total for new cases was the highest since April 24.

The new cases included some from commercial labs Garcia, a lab with significant presence in Michigan’s correctional facilities, Orchard Technology and P4, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

"Results from these labs were being entered manually, which led to a backlog," the department's release said.

Buy Photo A driver hands a testing swab back to a worker at the CVS drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing site at 16301 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The state reported 73 new deaths Thursday. Of those, 35 were identified through a records review of death certificates, according to the department. The state's overall death toll has reached 4,787.

In other data released Thursday, Michigan reported its 12th straight day with less than 10% of COVID-19 tests here returning positive results. On Tuesday — the most recent day for which data was available — there were 14,242 tests performed and 867 positives or 6.1%, the lowest percentage of positives reported since March 12, two days after Michigan confirmed its first case.

On Wednesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said the rate of cases statewide is declining, but not all regions of the state are experiencing the same decline.

There are COVID-19 "clusters" under investigation in multiple parts of the state, Khaldun added.

She also touted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to combat the virus, including measures like the stay-at-home order, first issued on March 23. Without the measures, Michigan would have experienced 32,000 more cases and more than 3,400 more deaths, Khaldun said.

"This means that our efforts are working," she said. "People who have adhered to the governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order and social distancing measures have saved lives."

Michigan continued Wednesday to rank seventh nationally for the number cases and fourth for the number of deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, 22,686 Michigan residents were considered "recovered" from COVID-19, meaning they were still alive 30 days after the onset of illness. The Department of Health and Human Services updates the recovery figure once a week.

