A Michigan man has been charged with breaking into a woman's house and trying to steal one of her undergarments, according to state police.

The suspect was on probation at the time, they also said.

Justin Robert Mikkelsen, 32, of Wellston has been charged with a count of felony home invasion and is being lodged at the Manistee County Jail, authorities said. Wellston is about 230 miles northwest of Detroit and about 21 miles east of Manistee.

Troopers, Manistee County deputies and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer at about 7 p.m. Monday responded to a home invasion complaint at a home on Caberfae Highway in Norman Township.

The caller told police she was in her bathroom when she heard her dog barking in the living room. She went to check on the dog and saw a man standing in her home.

Police said she told them the man was holding one of her undergarments and asked if he could keep it. She told him she was going to call the police and he fled.

The homeowner provided investigators a detailed description of the man. Detectives developed a suspect and found he was on probation and wore a GPS tether. Police say the tether placed Wellston at the victim's home at the time of the incident.

Mikkeleson was set to complete his probation in 2023, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2018 to up to five years in prison for accosting children for immoral purposes.

