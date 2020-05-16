Chesterfield Township — A mushroom hunter near I-94 found the skeleton of what's believed to be a missing Eastpointe man Saturday afternoon.

Chesterfield police said the hunter was searching in a swampy and heavily wooded area south of 23 Mile Road and just east of the freeway around 4 p.m. when he came across bones, heavily weathered clothing and camping equipment.

An investigator from the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office detected no sign of trauma, police said.

A wallet near the remains held identification for a 35-year-old white male who had been reported missing in 2018. A township detective contacted his next of kin, who lives in Texas.

The investigation will continue, police said, but there was no immediate sign of a crime.

